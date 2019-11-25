Moves in Medicine: Preventing burns from kitchen accidents and house fires

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the holidays here and heaters on, the risk for burn injuries goes up.In fact, there are 3 times as many cooking fires on Thanksgiving as any other day.It's important to know how dangerous burns can be, and how to deal with them.Sharon Hopkins of North Philadelphia still doesn't understand why she did it.When the oil in the pot she cooking with started to overheat -"I happened to pick the pot up, and you know, it just phew! all over my hand," Hopkins recalls.She knew right away it was a serious injury."My hand turned dark right there," she notes.At the hospital, she learned HOW serious."There were parts that were first, second, and third degree burns," Hopkins says.Dr. Lisa Rae, of the Temple Burn Center, says the majority of burns and house fires occur around the kitchen.And she says grease burns are significantly worse."It boils at 400 to 600 degrees Celsius - water boils at 100 degrees Celsius," Dr. Rae says.The first aid for any burn is cooling it with room temperature tap water, but NOT ice."Ice actually makes some of the tissue death worse, because it restricts blood flow, and your body's trying to get blood flow to help heal that tissue," says Dr. Rae.Don't use any home remedies, such as butter, vinegar, cold meat, or onion juice.They can do more harm than good.Dr. Rae says getting medical attention, even a visit to the E-R the first day is a good idea, especially if the skin blisters."They can help you with pain management, they can help you with initial wound care to really help promote healing," she says.And they'll figure out who needs a burn specialist like Dr. Rae.Large burns, even superficial ones. especially need care, to prevent internal organ damage.It only takes 10% of body surface area for a child, and 20% for an adult, to potentially be life-threatening.Sharon is glad she went to the hospital." 'Cause I could have wound up losing my hand," she notes.It's better to prevent burns in the first place, with awareness and common sense.Here's a web extra to help you & your family avoid tragic injuries.