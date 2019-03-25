Health & Fitness

Mumps cases near 100 mark in Temple University outbreak

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The number of mumps cases tied to Temple University is about to reach the 100 mark.

As of today, 99 students have developed mumps.

That as the school gets ready to offer booster vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Most of the sick are from Temple, however, there is one West Chester University student affected who visited Temple.

There is also one reported case at Drexel.

The university will hold the two walk-in vaccination clinics in conjunction with the city health department in response to the mumps outbreak on campus.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the Great Court at Mitten Hall.

Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine boosters will be offered at no charge.

For answers to your questions about the outbreak, click here for the Temple FAQ page.

