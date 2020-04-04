New Jersey governor says nearly 100 more lives taken by COVID-19 than on 9/11, total at 846

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6076131" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flags are at half staff to honor COVID-19 victims in New Jersey.

We’re deeply saddened by the loss of James Brown, the principal of Grover Cleveland Middle School in Caldwell.



He leaves behind his wife, Sherry, his three children, and an entire school community who loved him dearly. He was only 48 years old. pic.twitter.com/JuDVNnVEtP — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 3, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy updates COVID-19 case numbers in NJ and remembers a school principal who is one of the latest to lose his life from the virus.

I'm signing an Executive Order directing that all flags across NJ be lowered to half-staff indefinitely in honor of those we have lost – and those we will lose – to #COVID19.



This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state. We must have a constant & visible memorial. pic.twitter.com/2LOcEr1aPz — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 3, 2020

Governor Phil Murphy gives an update on COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy says the coronavirus has taken nearly 100 more lives of New Jersey residents than were lost on the September 11, 2001."We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than we did in the September 11th attacks. Let that sink in for just a moment. This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state's history," Murphy said during a Saturday afternoon press conference.New Jersey reported 4,331 new positive cases, bringing the total to 34,124.Murphy also reported 200 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 846."Today, our flags are flying at half-staff in the memory of all who have been lost, and for all the families who have been impacted by COVID19. They will continue to fly at half-staff throughout the duration of this pandemic. No family will be forgotten," Murphy said.Murphy on Friday ordered flags across the state to half-staff indefinitely to commemorate people who died from COVID-19."This is a way, a small way but I think an important way, that we can make sure their loss is not forgotten," Murphy said during a daily news conference on the outbreak.Murphy noted that the death toll in the state includes James Brown, the principal of Grover Cleveland Middle School in Caldwell.A surge of cases is hitting northern New Jersey, the hardest-hit part of the state so far, health officials have said.A look at other developments:___New Jersey's June 2 primary seems likely to change. Murphy said Friday he'd be "stunned" if the date doesn't move later, but no final decision has been made.The Democratic National Committee has pushed its convention from mid-July to Aug. 17.___Residents preparing to celebrate holidays in the coming week should not get together with family and friends, Murphy said.Christians are preparing to celebrate Holy Week beginning Sunday and leading up to Easter a week later. Jews mark Passover on Wednesday.Residents have been ordered to stay home since March 21 to help stop the spread of the virus."We're going to have to be especially vigilant," Murphy said.In the absence of a vaccine, the governor said, social distancing amounts to the No. 1 tool residents have to stop the spread of the virus.___Cumberland County in southern New Jersey is opening its first drive-thru testing center, the governor said.A number of other counties, including northern New Jersey counties that have seen the most cases, also have testing facilities. All the county centers are for county residents only and require people to be exhibiting symptoms.___New Jersey state police can now commandeer health supplies to address the COVID-19 outbreak under an executive order issued by Murphy.Murphy signed the order Thursday, saying he hopes the state will not have to use the power it authorized. Companies have been voluntarily donating medical equipment, and the first-term Democrat said he's hopeful companies and people will continue doing the right thing.The order complements an earlier executive order requiring all businesses to submit an inventory of personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, ventilators and anesthesia machines, Murphy said. New Jersey is a hot spot for the virus, with more than 500 deaths and over 25,000 positive cases.___Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County is reducing access in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Starting Saturday morning the base will only allow certain groups, like active military, their dependents, and residents.The restriction could affect retirees, who use services on the base.Officials say this is a temporary measure meant to help prevent the spread of the virus.___The City of Ventnor is closing its boardwalk and beaches until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.The entire length of the municipal boardwalk from Jackson Avenue to Fredericksburg Avenue and the entire length of the municipal beach (from the border of Atlantic City to the border of Margate City) are closed to any public use until further notice, city officials said.This includes any and all ramps, pavilions, steps and walkways leading to and from the beach and boardwalk as well as the entire fishing pier. All 4x4 Vehicle Beach Permits are no longer valid for use on the beach as well.Those found to be in violation of this Executive Order will be issued a summons and face fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail.___For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.