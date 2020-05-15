Gov. Murphy: New Jersey primary election to be largely vote-by-mail

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Friday that the state's upcoming primary election will be largely vote-by-mail.
The state's primary is set for July 7.
In a news conference, Murphy said all registered Democratic and Republican voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot.
Meanwhile, all unaffiliated and inactive voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot application.
Murphy some in-person polling places will be open.
"We will ensure that a limited number of in-person polling places in each county will be open to ensure that everyone can exercise their right to vote," Murphy said. "No one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote."
Also on Friday, Murphy said he is signing an Executive Order that will allow for the resumption of elective surgical and other invasive procedures.
The order will go into effect on May 26.
The state announced another 201 coronavirus deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 10,138.
New Jersey also reports 143,905 total coronavirus cases.
