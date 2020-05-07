NJ jobless claims at 1M; Murphy sending National Guard to COVID-19-hit nursing homes

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey is sending 120 members of the National Guard this weekend to nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus to help staff members, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday, though their exact role remains unclear.The troops will first go to the state's biggest home, in Andover, the Democratic governor said. The home became so overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths at one point that it began using what Murphy called a "makeshift morgue."Nursing homes need "some relief from the bullpen," Murphy said.Murphy reported an additional 254 deaths in the state, bringing the total to 8,801, with about 134,000 reported cases.All of New Jersey's roughly 400 nursing homes have at least one case of the virus, and such facilities have had roughly half of the total deaths from the virus, according to the state Health Department.Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said 22 members of the Guard will go to the Andover home Friday. The Guard will begin its work there and then move to other homes, Murphy said.Officials did not offer details on what role Guard members will play at the homes.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.A look at other developments:___JOBLESS CLAIMSMore than 1 million New Jersey residents have filed for jobless benefits, and the state has paid out about $2 billion since the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, state labor officials said Thursday.The number of claims is "by far the most ever recorded" over a similar time frame, labor officials said. The week ending May 2 saw 88,000 new claims, up from 72,000 the previous week.Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement that the 1 million claim milestone was "staggering" and that officials never thought figures would go so high in such a short time.New Jersey is among the states hit hardest by COVID-19.___TRENDSHospitalizations from COVID-19 are down 40% from their peak of about 8,300 in early April, Murphy said. The number of people going to the hospital is down, too, he said - but daily cases and deaths are still generally increasing.Trends need to head in the right direction for at least 14 days before the state can consider reopening, Murphy has said."While we're seeing good signs, we cannot lull ourselves into thinking all is well," Murphy said. "We are still in the midst of a public health emergency."