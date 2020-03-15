Coronavirus NJ: Gov. Phil Murphy shuts New Jersey schools down effective Wednesday, March 18

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5990944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) --New Jersey has announced a statewide school shutdown effective Wednesday in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.Most schools are already closed, but the directive covers all pre-K through grade 12 schools -- public, private, and parochial -- and all colleges and universities.The schools will remain closed until it's deemed by health officials to be safe for in-person classes to resume.All public and private schools will be ordered to close down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.Details are scheduled to be announced Monday once a plan is reached with the state Department of Education.Murphy made the announcement during a Sunday afternoon phone briefing with reporters.He said more than 210,000 students rely on schools for their food while 259,000 students do not have a home setup to take classes online.Most of New Jersey schools have already closed or announced they will close Monday."Not enough is being done," Murphy said. "This is something none of us can be cavalier about."Murphy later tweeted that everyone needs to practice social distancing, "Even if you are young and feel entirely healthy, you can still spread COVID-19."The state received 31 new positive test results, bringing the total virus cases in New Jersey to 98, he added.He requested that the federal government open an emergency enrollment period to give people the opportunity to get health coverage.Earlier Sunday, Murphy said officials are considering a statewide curfew. Hoboken already implemented one - from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. - starting Monday.Murphy was asked about curfews and also self-quarantine on New York City radio station WBLS after Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin called for a citywide self-quarantine for the Bergen County town hit hard by COVID-19.Murphy on Saturday night announced the second death in the state from coronavirus, a woman in her 50s who was being cared for at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.COURTS SUSPENSIONThe chief justice of New Jersey's court system announced a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Saturday that individuals scheduled to appear through March 27 before a municipal court to contest a traffic or parking ticket or for a minor local ordinance violation should await notice of a new court date.Rabner earlier announced an indefinite suspension in all new jury trials, criminal and civil, in New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak.___DRIVER'S LICENSES AND REGISTRATIONSState officials announced a two-month extension of expiration dates for driver's licenses as well as vehicle registrations and inspection stickers.Murphy and Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, said the extensions apply to driver licenses expiring in March, April, and May; to registrations expiring in March, April, and May; and for inspection stickers expiring in March, April, and May.New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton has announced that all New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agency and road testing facilities will be closed effective immediately. Officials anticipate re-opening in two weeks, on Monday, March 30, 2020.___CASESFor most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.