Governor Murphy warns that restarting New Jersey too quickly could backfire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6095466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Phil Murphy gives updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's governor said Sunday there are models that suggest the state's coronavirus crisis is reaching its peak, but others indicate the worst impact may still be weeks away.Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN that health care recovery must occur before economic recovery takes place, and he's concerned that reopening and relaxing social distancing too early could backfire."And I fear, if we open up too early, and we have not sufficiently made that health recovery and cracked the back of this virus, that we could be pouring gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently," Murphy said.The governor said his administration devoted significant attention this weekend to planning about how to keep people safe once restrictions begin to be lifted.Murphy announced Sunday that another 168 people in his state have died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll for New Jersey to 2,350. He said there were also 3,733 new cases of infection, making it nearly 62,000 to be sickened since the pandemic began.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.___Transit systems in New Jersey must cut their capacity in half, and all their passengers must wear face coverings, said Murphy Saturday.An executive order in effect at 8 p.m. Monday will also require face coverings for customers picking up takeout from restaurants and bars, the governor said. Face coverings will not be required for curbside pickup or delivery. Restaurants and bars will be required to provide face coverings for workers.The order will require New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut the capacity on all trains, buses, light-rail vehicles and para-transit vehicles to 50% of their maximum, Murphy said. Transit companies must supply workers with gloves and face coverings, he said."The order also requires all riders to wear a face covering when traveling either on NJ Transit or on a private carrier, whether it be by bus, train, light rail or paratransit, unless they cannot ... for medical reasons," Murphy said.Many essential workers get to work by public transit, "and we need to protect them during that trip," Murphy said.Face coverings, the governor hastened to add, do not mean medical-grade masks, which must be reserved for emergency responders and which remain in short supply.This executive order follows a previous one that mandated face masks and coverings for employees and customers at retail stores and supermarkets."You may view remembering to bring your face covering to the supermarket, or now to pick up your takeout order, as a hassle. What would really be inconvenient is if you end up in the hospital with COVID-19 because you didn't take to heart the need for us to take every precaution," Murphy said.___Over 200 coronavirus cases and five fatalities have been reported at the four state-run psychiatric hospitals in New Jersey, according to data provided by the state health department Friday, NJ.com reported.Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli on Tuesday had reported 80 cases associated with the four psychiatric hospitals, with 46 employees and 34 patients having tested positive.At Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, 104 people - 81 employees and 23 patients - had tested positive. Sixteen patients remained in an acute-care hospital, and one had died, health department spokeswoman Dawn Thomas said.At Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Parsippany, which had 339 patients, a total of 44 employees and 30 patients were sick and four people have died, Thomas said.Sixteen staff members and nine patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Camden County, which had 398 patients. Six workers and nine of the 179 patients at the Ann Klein Forensic Center had tested positive.___Residents should stay apart during Easter and Passover as more than 3,000 new cases reported on Saturday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said."Leave the gathering to FaceTime or Zoom," Murphy said.The governor and state health officials say rigorous social distancing is the key to combating the virus.___Certain prisoners deemed low-risk could be moved to temporary home confinement or freed on parole because of the spread of COVID-19 under an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.State correctional institutions are seeing COVID-19 spread within their walls, the governor said, leading him to sign the order.People convicted of what Murphy called serious crimes like murder or rape would not be eligible for home confinement or parole.New Jersey's death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 233 people to about 2,000 on Friday, Murphy said.While the number of positive cases and fatalities continue to climb, Murphy said, "good early signs" were beginning to emerge.The rate at which the number of positive cases doubles in hard-hit Bergen County had lengthened to about seven days, up from about three days.___For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.