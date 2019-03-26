Studies show music training boosts attention, focus

Training in music doesn't just give you a lifelong hobby.
New studies show it sharpens your attention, making you less likely to be distracted.
Researchers found that professional musicians focus on important tasks faster, and can better screen out irrelevant matters.
The researchers say trained musicians demonstrate greater executive control of attention (a main component of the attentional system) than non-musicians.
And the more years in music, the better they are.
