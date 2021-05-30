Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions now lifted in Pennsylvania: Here's what you need to know

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- On the eve of returning to 100% capacity in Pennsylvania, restaurants like Gullifty's in Bryn Mawr are ready to open up every table."We've been getting a lot of in-person customers who are telling us this is the first time we've been out in over a year," said manager Mark Smith. "And they're so excited. People are getting excited to go out again."Not only that, but they're getting more requests for larger groups, hoping to make up for lost time and lost events."Basketball games, football games, parents weekend, we have high school graduations coming up. Things that we didn't get last year... they're a huge part of our business," said Smith.Starting Monday at 12:01 a.m. in Pennsylvania, businesses including restaurants, retail, salons, and gyms may operate without capacity restrictions."I think if the vaccination rates are high, people are really ready to get back to life," said Camille Colvin of Bryn Mawr, Pa.Crowd size limits were also lifted on all indoor and outdoor gatherings in Pennsylvania. That's good news for McShea's, an Irish pub with a robust catering business in Narberth."In the last two weeks, we have had three to four 60, 70, 100 people events. I mean we are non-stop right now as things are opening up. It is getting crazy with catering," said head cook Brian Fertig.Pennsylvania plans to lift its mask mandate for the unvaccinated residents when 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, or June 28, whichever comes first.But the management of Sweet Mabel Art and Craft shop in Narberth will require masks until vaccines are available to everyone, including children."We have a lot of young customers, and I have employees with young children and I just want to keep everyone safe for as long as I can," said owner Tracy Tumllo.In Philadelphia, capacity restrictions and social distancing rules will be removed this Wednesday, June 2.City health officials say the indoor mask mandate will stay in place for now, but that could change on June 11.