Health & Fitness

Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says

EMBED <>More Videos

A 28-year-old from Oklahoma had a stroke caused by popping his neck, according to KOCO.

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- A 28-year-old from Oklahoma had a stroke caused by popping his neck, according to KOCO.

Doctors said the act of popping his neck caused Josh Hader to tear his vertebral artery.

"The moment I heard the pop, everything on my left side started to go numb," Hader said. "I got up and tried to get an ice pack from the fridge, and I remember I couldn't walk straight."

As bad as this all sounds, Hader's doctor said it could have been even worse.

"He could have formed more clot on that tear and had a life-ending stroke," Dr. Vance McCollom said. "He could have died."

Hader survived his stroke, but it did cause a lot of damage -- he had vision problems for a few days and still struggles to walk. Hader also had painful hiccups for a week-and-a-half.

But Hader said the hardest part of the whole ordeal has been not being able to help his wife take care of their youngest son.

"I can't pick him up out of the crib, give him milk in the middle of the night ... I can't do any of that."

According to McCollom, there is a right and wrong way to pop your neck.

"If you want to pop your neck, just kind of pop it side to side; don't twist it," McCollom said. "Whenever you twist it there's a risk of tearing that vessel."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoklahomahealthstroke awareness monthstroke
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 2 off-duty Philly police officers arrested in Florida
Protesters disrupt 'Hawk-A-Palooza' at SJU
Police: Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot
Philly police ID suspect wanted in shooting of teen outside store
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Delco teen thanks first responders who saved his life
AccuWeather: Very Warm, Late T'Storms Today
Show More
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in Vegas
Former volunteer firefighter dies in Berks County fire
Woman accused of firing BB gun at kids
Dietz & Watson opening clothing store in Philly
Souderton Area High School bans backpacks following threat
More TOP STORIES News