Health & Fitness

Netflix will stop showing tobacco use in shows aimed at young viewers

Netflix plans to cut back on showing smoking on its streaming content.

The announcement comes after a report from Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking advocacy group.

Stranger Things, Netflix's 80s period thriller written by Durham natives Matt and Ross Duffer, is named in the report as a popular program having the most depictions of smoking.

Netflix said it will exclude shots of smoking or e-cigarette use in future projects that are aimed at younger viewers, except in cases of "historical or factual accuracy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncsmokingnetflix
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police discover 2nd body in Delaware River, find child alone in car
Police search for robbery suspect possibly linked to Camden murder
2 judges' comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism
14-year-old dirt bike rider killed in Atco, New Jersey crash
AccuWeather: Sticky Fourth
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
Show More
3 Philly women warn of scam artist posing as landlord
Bomb squad responds to South Street, box was carrying fireworks
Man leaving friend's home shot in back of head in Logan
Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Dog loses leg after attack in Wilmington park
More TOP STORIES News