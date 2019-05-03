Health & Fitness

OR: New bill would let dentists give vaccinations

A new bill awaiting the governor's signature, will make Oregon the first state in the nation to allow dentists to give vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dentists in Oregon are already screening patients for high blood pressure, diabetes and oral cancers, and soon, they will be the first state in the nation to allow dentists to give vaccinations, KATU reported.

A year ago, even before the recent nationwide measles outbreak, Dr. Phillip Marucha, the dean of Oregon Health & Science University School of Dentistry, teamed with the Oregon Dental Association to introduce a bill to allow dentists to administer vaccines.

"Dentistry is moving more and more to be part of the primary care system of health care," said Dr. Marucha, "and we thought vaccinations were an important service for us to offer to patients."

Dr. Marucha expects Governor Kate Brown to sign the bill into law in the next day or two.

He will meet with Oregon health officials in two weeks to start establishing rules and protocols for dentists to follow.

"Because dentists already have the basic training for the basic biology of vaccines, it's not a lot of extra training, it's mostly how to handle the vaccines, how to store them," Dr. Marucha said.

Dr. Jason Bajuscak of City Dental said he is eager to provide this service to his 16,000 patients at his downtown clinic.

"Dentists have a unique, already established relationship oftentimes with their patients. We're pretty integral with primary care," Dr. Bajuscak said. "This is another great service that we can provide for them."

Health care providers have known for decades that good oral health often translates to good health in general.

"Oral health is a big part of physical, behavioral health, overall health," Dr. Bajuscak said. "It was certainly due in my opinion. These will end up being life-saving steps for many people."

Only licensed dentists will be authorized to administer vaccines after a certification process.

The Oregon Health Authority will also work with dentists to adopt rules to help them file the vaccination reports into the state immunizations registry.
