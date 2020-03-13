New Castle County issues closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County officials are taking steps to protect residents from the spread of coronavirus after Governor John Carney issued a state of emergency.
County Executive Matt Meyer announced Friday that county libraries will be closed to the public starting Monday.
Many county-run programs at community centers, museums and other facilities are suspended until further notice, including sports leagues.
There are four presumptive positive cases in Delaware.
