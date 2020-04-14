Officials: New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia said Tuesday's numbers show a stabilizing in daily case count of the coronavirus, and city leaders say there's evidence that the stay at home order is having a measurable impact.It's cautious optimism, however, as officials say that stay at home order needs to remain in place.The city reported 7,130 cases with 206 deaths on Tuesday.Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the numbers for Tuesday could be low, due to some labs not updating their counts.Farley also said while there may be stabilizing in terms of case count, officials are seeing an increase in the number of people who are being treated at area hospitals for coronavirus."The virus is still circulating in the city," Farley said. "Stay home."On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said an inmate in the city's jail system has died from the coronavirus.The woman had been the in jail system for "500 plus days," officials said. She died in the hospital.Officials would not comment on the woman's charges, but said she was not eligible for early release.On Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney said he is now focusing on redoing the city budget, and is asking for support from the federal government to, among other priorities, replace lost revenue."We need direct and flexible funding," Kenney said. "Without this we will be forced to make drastic cuts which will deprive residents of needed services, exacerbate the damage to local economies."Kenney is also asking for more rapid testing, personal protective equipment and support for housing, small businesses and Medicaid.He said the city is still at risk for a surge. Right now, Kenney said health is a priority."You can talk about economists, you can talk about the president, I want to know what Dr. Farley and Dr. Farley's peers say about opening, not opening, rolling openings, mass gatherings, all those things. We need to be informed by medical science people," Kenney said.