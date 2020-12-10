coronavirus testing

New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Delaware County

By
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The cars lined up at Delaware County Community College in Media on Thursday morning for first come, first serve COVID-19 testing.

The state announced that regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in five counties throughout the state through Monday, including Delaware County.

As many as 450 patients can be tested per day.

Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of Delaware County Council, said the county has expanded its testing and they are happy to coordinate with the state at this DCCC site.

"We worked with the state to figure where the best location would be, and the DCCC is right in the center of our county," said Dr. Taylor. "We were able to use their parking lot, and the way it's set up is a perfect location for a drive up."

A spokesperson from Pennsylvania's health department said over the next three months five strike teams will provide regional testing for 61 counties.

The other six counties have county health departments providing other means of testing.

The turnaround time for these results is two to seven days after testing.

The caseload has been rapidly rising throughout the state, and in Delaware County.

"We're very concerned. This is our highest level, and it just keeps rising so we want to make sure we are getting individuals tested and access to testing," Dr. Taylor said.

The testing at DCCC will take place from Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelaware countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
First non-prescription COVID-19 at-home test kit given OK
American Airlines now offering COVID-19 self-testing kits
Highest daily increase of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: 12,884
PHL announces new COVID-19 testing site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 restrictions begin Saturday in Pennsylvania
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
Montco mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
Child sex crime tips are up since start of pandemic: Investigators
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
Pa. gyms, small businesses devastated by latest mitigation measures
Show More
Father killed in Philly shooting, 22-year-old son in critical condition
Temple student's COVID battle takes unexpected turn
Delaware governor announces new COVID restrictions
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, mild over the weekend
Shooting investigation at Econo Lodge in Rehoboth Beach
More TOP STORIES News