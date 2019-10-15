Health & Fitness

New drug gives 'stunning' improvement with dry macular degeneration

There's new hope for adults with blurry vision due to "dry" macular degeneration.

Patients given a new drug as part of a clinical trial were able to see eight more letters clearly on the vision chart after six months of treatment.

Doctors say this is a stunning improvement.

The drug works by decreasing oxidative stress which can cause inflammation in the body.

More testing is underway
