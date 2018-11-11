New evidence finds spanking children ineffective and harmful

New evidence finds spanking is ineffective and harmful to children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is now telling parents not to use corporal punishment.
They point to studies that show punishment in the form of spanking or slapping doesn't change behavior.
Researchers say the effects only last 10 minutes, and it can lead to aggressive behavior.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckspankingparenting
healthhealthcheckspankingparenting