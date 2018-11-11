HEALTHCHECK

New evidence finds spanking children ineffective and harmful

EMBED </>More Videos

New evidence finds spanking children effective and harmful. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

New evidence finds spanking is ineffective and harmful to children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now telling parents not to use corporal punishment.

They point to studies that show punishment in the form of spanking or slapping doesn't change behavior.

Researchers say the effects only last 10 minutes, and it can lead to aggressive behavior.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckspankingparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Sesame seed could soon be added to allergens list
Women more at risk of heart attack than men
FDA plans strict limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Antibiotic side effects in children
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sesame seed could soon be added to allergens list
Women more at risk of heart attack than men
FDA plans strict limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Antibiotic side effects in children
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
23 dead in Northern California wildfire
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Cold Saturday night perfect for ice skating in Center City
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys
West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera
Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst
Show More
Police search for lottery ticket thieves in Bensalem
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Young father's 2016 murder remains unsolved
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Man critical after being shot 5 times in Strawberry Mansion
More News