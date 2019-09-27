Health & Fitness

New evidence of baby teeth link to ADHD, autism

There's new evidence that baby teeth may help identify which children have ADHD or autism.

Before and early in life, children form daily layers on teeth showing chemicals circulating in the body.

Like rings on a tree, the layers show how babies process those.



Researchers in Finland found a significant difference in the layers of kids with ADHD and autism, and typical children.

The difference is in the zinc-copper metabolism cycle.

They say this could help them better understand when these disorders develop.
