There's a new twist in this year's flu outbreak - a new dominant strain.Health officials here and around the country say the H3N2 strain has replaced H1N1 as the strain making more people sick.Unfortunately, the CDC says vaccines don't work as well against H3N2 viruses, so even if you've been vaccinated, you might get sick.By March, the B-type viruses tend to take over, but not this year.