Health & Fitness

New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks for older adults

EMBED <>More Videos

New guidelines for daily aspirin. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2019.

New guidelines recommend against taking daily low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks in healthy, older adults.

The age-old approach is no longer recommended for older adults who do not have a high risk of heart disease, or who already have it.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association announced the new guidelines Sunday.

The guidelines say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients, including those having trouble lowering their cholesterol or managing blood sugar.

That's as long as there is no increased risk for internal bleeding.

Johns Hopkins University cardiologist Dr. Roger Blumenthal, a co-chair of the new guidelines said, "It's much more important to optimize lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol as opposed to recommending aspirin."

But for anyone who's had a stroke, heart attack, open-heart surgery or stents inserted to open clogged arteries, aspirin can save their life.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckstrokeheart attackus world
TOP STORIES
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
Santana smashed TV to stop Phillies from playing Fortnite
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
Threat puts Wissahickon schools on delay, student in custody
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Chilly Today
Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat
Show More
Preliminary data: 'clear similarities' in Boeing crashes
Pa. to conduct 5-year study of ticks and illness
Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
23-year-old man gunned down outside of Logan home
More TOP STORIES News