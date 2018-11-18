New guidelines suggest adults should get alcohol screenings

The US Preventive Services Task Force has released new guidelines for unhealthy alcohol use.
It suggests that primary doctors screen all adult patients, including pregnant women, on their usage.
As well as give counseling if drinking exceeds the recommended amounts.
Alcohol use is considered unhealthy when four or more drinks are consumed a day, for men 21-64, and three drinks per day for women and older men.
There are no safe levels for pregnant women.
