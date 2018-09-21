HEALTH & FITNESS

New Jersey confirms first death from West Nile this year

LODI, N.J. --
New Jersey health officials say a 62-year-old man's death last week was the state's first confirmed fatality from West Nile virus this year.

Officials did not release the man's name. But relatives of Fred Maikisch have said the Lodi man was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness before he died Sept. 15.
RELATED: First West Nile Virus death reported in Delaware in 6 years
The state Health Department concluded Tuesday that Maikisch died from the virus.

There have been 25 confirmed human cases of West Nile in New Jersey this year. Health officials say the patients range in age from 24 to 85 and have required an average hospital stay of 11 days.

Another eight reports of people who may have the virus are under investigation.
RELATED: West Nile Virus cases continue to rise in the Delaware Valley
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
