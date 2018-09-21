New Jersey confirms first death from West Nile this year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4287494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First West Nile Virus death reported in Delaware in 6 years - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on September 19, 2018.

New Jersey health officials say a 62-year-old man's death last week was the state's first confirmed fatality from West Nile virus this year.Officials did not release the man's name. But relatives of Fred Maikisch have said the Lodi man was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness before he died Sept. 15.The state Health Department concluded Tuesday that Maikisch died from the virus.There have been 25 confirmed human cases of West Nile in New Jersey this year. Health officials say the patients range in age from 24 to 85 and have required an average hospital stay of 11 days.Another eight reports of people who may have the virus are under investigation.------