New Jersey reports 3,748 new coronavirus cases; 198 additional deaths

BREAKING: Today I’m signing an Executive Order waiving 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for eighth and twelfth grade students due to #COVID19.



This will ensure that no student is left behind or unduly penalized due to these extraordinary circumstances. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020

BREAKING: Today I’m signing an Executive Order to extend certain deadlines for school districts whose April elections were postponed until May 12th.



This will ensure these districts have enough time to certify their budgets and make staffing decisions. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020

Here's a look at other developments in New Jersey:

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey continues to climb, with the total number of patients now topping 51,000.During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 3,748 additional cases.He also reported 198 additional death, bringing the state's total to 1,700.The state is also reporting hospitalization numbers: 7,363 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, with 1,523 of those in the intensive care unit. Another 1,551 people were on ventilators, while 471 people were discharged.New Jersey's jobless claims jumped 32% last week to 206,000, breaking a record set the week before, the state Labor Department said Thursday.The spike in claims reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state's economy, according to the Labor Department.The hardest-hit workers were from the food service industry, followed by those at doctors' and dentists' offices, the department said. Administrative workers were also hit hard.A $600 supplemental unemployment benefit for workers that stems from the federal relief bill is set to begin for laid-off workers next week.It will be issued separately from regular jobless payments.Governor Murphy is signing an order to move primary elections from Tuesday, June 2 to Tuesday, July 7."Our democracy cannot be a casualty of COVID-19. We want to ensure that every voter can vote without endangering their health or safety," Murphy said.Murphy said they hope that this time will allow for in-person voting, but they will move to a statewide, all-vote by mail election, which has never happened before if need be.Murphy is also signing an executive order to "further our aggressive efforts to enforce social distancing."All non-essential construction across New Jersey will cease, indefinitely, effective 8 p.m. Friday.Exceptions include projects at hospitals and schools, in transportation and public utility sector, the building of affordable housing, other individual housing sites that can adhere to strict limits on the number of workers on-site, and other limited instances."We're also aiming to mitigate overcrowding at essential retail stores - particularly in our grocery stores," Murphy said.Under this executive order, all essential retail must indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than 50% of their approved capacity.Murphy said customers and employees must wear face coverings. Stores must also provide special shopping hours for high-risk individuals, erect physical barriers between customers and cashiers and baggers where practicable, regularly sanitize areas used by their employees, among other precautions."This Executive Order will also put greater protections in place for workers at our warehouses, and in manufacturing. No one should be working where social distancing isn't being practiced to its fullest extent," Murphy said.In a grim gesture of charity, state officials say Wawa donated a 53-foot refrigerated truck to Bergen County in the northern part of the state to help preserve bodies."They had heard about our need with a heavy heart for refrigerated trucks to help take the pressure off our morgues and funeral homes in protecting the bodies of those loved ones we have lost," said Murphy.Murphy also is signing an executive order increasing the weight limits on New Jersey's interstate highways and toll roads.The weight limit will change from 40 tons to 46 tons for trucks carrying COVID-19 relief supplies."We will keep our supply chain moving," Murphy said.Murphy signed an executive order on Tuesday closing all state parks, state forests and county parks.Murphy said officials have seen "far too many instances in our parks where people are gathering and socializing in groups. We need to flatten the curve.""I do not take this action lightly. Some of my fondest memories with my own children are beautiful spring days in parks playing soccer and enjoying our family," Murphy said."But my focus, and my sole mission in life right now, is the health of every New Jersey family," he continued.Murphy said he has extended the public health emergency in the state another 30 days.Murphy also announced the following changes pertaining to the school districts in the state:Four more New Jersey shore towns announced this week that they will close their beaches.Officials in the Cape May County towns of Avalon, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said they're closing their beaches in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.They're just the latest towns to shutter their beaches. Others include Bay Head and Mantoloking.The virus has led to more than 1,000 deaths in New Jersey, health officials said. While the outbreak has been concentrated most heavily in northern New Jersey, every county has at least one case.Atlantic City's mayor issued an order Monday night prohibiting all hotels and motels in the city from accepting new guests.Mayor Marty Small said those currently in rooms at those facilities can remain until the end of their most recently booked stay, and will not be allowed to renew.It was not immediately clear how, or whether, the order would apply to guests placed in hotels or motels by social service agencies. The city's nine casinos have been shut for three weeks.Fifteen residents and 11 staff members of a southern New Jersey nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus.The Cape May County Health Department confirmed the cases at the Victoria Manor facility in North Cape May. One of the patients has died. Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are being monitored and medically isolated, but not hospitalized, officials said.The virus has spread throughout the state's nursing homes, health officials have said. At least a quarter of the 375 facilities in the state have one case or more of COVID-19.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.