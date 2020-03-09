Man from Bergen County reported as New Jersey's first coronavirus death; 4 new presumptive cases

The victim was a 69-year-old male with a history of diabetes, emphysema and several other conditions. He had no international travel history, though officials said he did travel back and forth to New York.
He was admitted to the hospital on March 5. His condition deteriorated last night and he suffered a cardiac arrest this morning.
"We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can - across all levels of government - to protect the people of New Jersey," Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.
Meanwhile, four new presumptive positive cases have been reported in New Jersey, including two in Burlington County.
The other two are in Bergen County.
There are now 15 presumptive positive cases in New Jersey, with another 31 under investigation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency as the state works to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
All 21 counties in the state are under an emergency declaration, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases.
A total of eleven presumptive positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Jersey to date.
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced five new coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon.
Another 24 cases are under investigation in state labs, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. State officials do not know how many are being investigated in private labs, Persichilli noted.
The following details were released about the patients:
1. An 18-year-old from Clifton City, Passaic County who experienced an onset of symptoms on March 6. The patient is not hospitalized, Persichilli said. It's possible the individual was exposed to COVID-19 on March 2 after close contact with a known positive case in New York.
2. A 48-year-old Berkeley Heights Township, Union County individual who experienced an onset of symptoms March 1. The individual is an inpatient at Overlook Medical Center. Exposure was symptomatic friends who traveled from Milan, but the friends tested negative for COVID-19, Persichilli said. She noted that the circumstances around this case remain under investigation.
3. 27-year-old individual from Little Silver Borough, Monmouth County who had an onset of symptoms February 29. The patient is not hospitalized, Persichilli said. Exposure to COVID-19 came from the Biogen conference that the person attended in Boston between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. It's reported that more than 30 attendees of that conference have tested presumptive positive.
4. 83-year-old from Hazlet Township, Monmouth County who experienced an onset of symptoms on March 3. The individual is an inpatient at Bayshore Medical Center, Persichilli said. Exposure to COVID-19 is unknown.
5. 30-year-old individual from Teaneck Township, Bergen County, who experienced an onset of symptoms March 3. The individual is hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center. Exposure to COVID-19 is unknown.
RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
The other cases include a Camden County man in his 60s, who is being treated at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. Officials said he was listed in stable condition.
On Sunday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that a man in his 30s is being hospitalized in Bergen County and a man in his 70s is being hospitalized in Passaic County.
Three other individuals are being treated for the coronavirus in Bergen County, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.
A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.
Hanley Frantz is a senior undergrad student who plans to stay at his home in Connecticut after spring break.
"I imagine I will go home and work on my thesis from there and attend classes remotely," said Frantz.
"It's a pity, but we're going to have to adjust for a few weeks," said Alejandro Sabal, a graduate student from Spain.
"I believe the university has all the assets to do this online stuff so I don't think there's any reason to gather together to have lectures and take the risk," said Chansik Yoon, a first-year grad student from South Korea.
Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus and a crisis management team has been meeting daily.
RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs