New Jersey reports more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19; more than 41,000 positive cases

The latest numbers posted on the state's website show 1,003 deaths and 41,090 confirmed cases.
Bergen County continues to have the highest number of cases, with 6,862 reported there.
There have been another 47,942 negative tests.
SHORT-TERM RENTAL RESTRICTIONS
New powers for New Jersey's local and county governments to restrict short-term rentals took effect Sunday night, part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The state's emergency management director, state police Col. Patrick Callahan, issued an administrative order aimed at hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences.
The additional local authority does not extend to people housed under a state-led shelter effort, to those in temporary residence under emergency or other housing assistance, or health care workers staying somewhere on a temporary basis.
Gov. Phil Murphy said shore communities have reported people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread, but those communities can lack the health care infrastructure that a surge in patients would require.
Murphy urged state residents to remain in their primary residences during the COVID-19 crisis.
MORE VENTILATORS
The state secured 500 more ventilators after "multiple conversations" with the White House, Murphy wrote Sunday on Twitter.
The Democratic governor said the machines are New Jersey's biggest pressing need, and he vowed he would not "stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life."
ABOUT THE VIRUS
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
