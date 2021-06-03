Health & Fitness

New Jersey shutting down 6 mass vaccination sites

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey will be shutting down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a mega-site model to relying on about 1,800 community inoculation sites, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

New Jersey opened the six large sites early on in the vaccination effort and has inoculated more than 950,000 people at those locations, but Murphy, a Democrat, said it's time to shift away from that model given that the state has nearly 2,000 other places where people can get shots.

The large sites are located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex and Morris counties. Atlantic and Gloucester have already given their final first shots to people.

The final second doses will be given throughout June and July, depending on the site.

So far the state has had more than 4.2 million fully vaccinated residents. Murphy set a goal of getting 4.7 million adults - or 70% - vaccinated by June 30.
