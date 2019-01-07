New post-workout recovery methods

Workout Recovery
For many people, the New Year is the time you vow to get fit....quick, which may leave your body feeling a little beaten up. Ali Gorman rounded up some workout recovery options with a little assist from Melissa Magee.
NormaTec Compression Therapy
The Zone inside Life Time Athletic
40 E. Montgomery Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
484-393-7100
Float Therapy at Float Therapy and Wellness Spa
Deptford
1450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-202-8000
Cross Keys
611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-875-1111
MELT Method at Lumos Bar and Yoga | Facebook
2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130
215-787-0700
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
healthFYI PhillyhealthWoodburyCenter City Philadelphia
healthFYI PhillyhealthWoodburyCenter City Philadelphia