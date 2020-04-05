Pennsylvania told to wear masks in public and new protocols for maintaining essential businesses issued, as positive cases top 11K

The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 150. The commonwealth says all positive cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
"The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must."
Officials say most patients hospitalized and most deaths have occurred in patients aged 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date, officials said.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to make their own cloth masks and put them on when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate. He spoke a few hours before the federal government issued its own recommendation for Americans to wear face coverings.
"Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like that grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves," he said in a video news conference. "These folks are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask."
CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Sunday 1,493 additional positive cases bring the statewide total of COVID-19 patients to 11,510.
The Commonwealth says there are 66,261 patients who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
-Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
-Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
-1% are aged 13-18;
-Nearly 8% are aged 19-24;
-42% are aged 25-49;
-Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
-Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
14% of the 695 nursing facilities in the state have at least one case of COVID-19. Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state is looking to hire a company that can act as a "SWAT team" to help nursing homes struggling with infection control.
As of Saturday afternoon, the state was reporting two deaths in Berks County; 11 deaths in Bucks County; two deaths in Chester County; 13 deaths in Delaware County; 17 deaths in Montgomery County, and 24 deaths in Philadelphia. On Friday, Philadelphia officials had reported 26 deaths.
A county-by-county breakdown is available on the state's coronavirus website.
Nursing home residents account for half of Philadelphia's coronavirus-related deaths.
HEALTH SECRETARY SIGNS ORDER FOR BUILDING SAFETY MEASURES
Secretary of the Department of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order Sunday providing direction for maintaining and cleaning buildings for businesses deemed essential and authorized to maintain in-person operations during the stay-at-home order issued in Pennsylvania.
According to the Building Safety Measures Order, cleaning, disinfecting and other maintenance and security services performed by building service employees are critical to protecting the public health and must adhere to certain protocols.
"Based upon the manner of COVID-19's spread in the commonwealth and in the world, and its danger to Pennsylvanians, I have determined that the appropriate disease control measure is the direction of building safety measures outlined in this order to prevent and control the spread of disease," Dr. Levine wrote.
The measures outlined in the order are for owners of buildings of at least 50,000 square feet used for commercial, industrial or other enterprises, including but not limited to facilities for warehousing, manufacturing, commercial offices, airports, grocery stores, universities, colleges, government, hotels, and residential buildings with at least 50 units.
In addition to maintaining the pre-existing cleaning protocols, the order outlines these new protocols:
-Clean and disinfect high-touch areas routinely in accordance with CDC guidelines, in spaces that are accessible to customers, tenants, or other individuals.
-Maintain pre-existing cleaning protocols established in the facility for all other areas of the building.
-Ensure that the facility has a sufficient number of employees to perform the above protocols effectively and in a manner that ensures the safety of occupants and employees.
-Ensure that the facility has a sufficient number of security employees to control access, maintain order, and enforce social distancing of at least 6 feet, provided the security employees are otherwise responsible for such enforcement.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m., April 6.
RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS
Wolf is urging religious groups to limit in-person gatherings as significant holidays for a number of faiths approach in the coming weeks.
The governor has ordered Pennsylvania residents to stay home as much as possible over the coming month. He said nothing in the order should affect the operation of religious institutions, but "religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants."
"Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted," the governor said in a statement Saturday.
Several religious leaders were quoted in the statement urging fellow leaders to embrace alternative forms of worship.
NUCLEAR PLANT REFUELING-CORONAVIRUS
Officials at the Limerick nuclear power plant in southeastern Pennsylvania say one of about 1,400 contract workers involved in a refueling outage has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Exelon Generation had notified county health officials that a contract worker at the Montgomery County plant had tested positive Thursday night. The worker, who is from central Pennsylvania, was last on-site Monday, and officials say areas he used have been decontaminated.
Company communications director Lacy Dean said two full-time workers were diagnosed earlier but hadn't been on site since March 20. The refueling outage began March 27.
Some officials and anti-nuclear activists have suggested postponement of the effort, in which one-third of the nuclear fuel in Unit 1 is to be replaced. But Limerick spokesman Dave Marcheskie said officials "do not have that luxury" since refueling is needed to keep the complex operating at capacity during high-demand summer months.
MEDICAL PERSONNEL-COLLEGE DORMS
Some now-empty eastern Pennsylvania college dorms may be used to house medical professionals who need to self-quarantine or don't feel comfortable going home to their families after working with patients amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network have approached Cedar Crest College, DeSales University, Moravian College, Muhlenberg College and Lehigh University about space for medical professionals.
Lehigh Valley Health Network spokesman Brian Downs said the discussions were being held "purely as contingency planning" for caregivers.
Muhlenberg said it will also be using one of its houses for first responders in Lehigh County who have been exposed to positive cases and need to be isolated from their families.
Moravian President Bryon Grigsby noted that Gen. George Washington asked the school, the nation's sixth-oldest college, to convert the Brethren's House into a hospital to treat soldiers during the Revolutionary War.
Students across the nation have been sent home to do online classes for the rest of the semester amid the outbreak.
GROCERY STORE MANAGER-SPITTING
Authorities are trying to identify a man accused of having spat on a grocery store manager during an altercation in western Pennsylvania.
Allegheny County police say Edgewood police were called to the Giant Eagle on Wednesday after a verbal altercation between a customer and a store manager. Police allege that during the altercation, the customer spat on the side of the manager's face before leaving the store.
Allegheny police say the man paid $50 for a money order but then demanded that he receive $100 for the order.
Detectives have posted a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators.