Health & Fitness

New report highlights causes, solutions for drug shortages

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- A government task force has laid out several recommendations for cutting the rising number - and length - of drug shortages.

Two-thirds of the shortages involve older generic drugs, which are in high demand, but less profitable than newer ones.

It said the normal principle of supply and demand doesn't work in this arena.

The drugs are in high demand, but makers don't ramp up the supplies to meet that.

In fact, the pressure to get drugs cheaper discourages companies from investing in efforts to do that.



The task force report identified 3 root causes of the shortages:

1. Lack of incentives for manufacturers to produce less profitable drugs.

2. A market that does not recognize and reward manufacturers for "mature quality systems" that focus on continuous improvement and early detection of supply problems.

3. And logistical and regulatory hurdles that make it hard to recover from a supply disruption.

The FDA-led task force says drug makers and distributors need to understand how shortages endanger patients.

But it also says drug manufacturers need incentives to produce those drugs, which are often less profitable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckfdaprescription drugsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child hospitalized after coming into contact with explosive device: Police
Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, bursts into flames
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
Bud Light sends 'hero' to Game 6 after taking home run to stomach
Man struck, killed after driver failed to stop for school bus: Police
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Show More
New Jersey man arrested on child luring charges
California wildfire wedding photo goes viral
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Drizzle and Sprinkles Today
Holy guacamole! Thousands of avocados spilled on Texas highway
More than 2 dozen bullets fired in fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News