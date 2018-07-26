SALMONELLA

New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal

(U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

One of Hungry Man's frozen meal options is the latest packaged food product to be linked with a salmonella concern.

Authorities with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service are advising consumers not to consume the following product, pictured above:

"15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with "HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ" printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19."

This alert was issued "out of the utmost of caution," according to the press release. One of the ingredients, whey powder, is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

The affected Hungry Man meals were shipped to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. They will have the establishment number "EST. P138" or "P-138" on the container.

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.


Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

The frozen meal is the latest product associated with salmonella concerns. There have also been concerns and warnings this month around Goldfish crackers, Ritz crackers and raw turkey.
