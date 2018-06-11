HEALTH & FITNESS

New shingles vaccine recommended for anyone over 50-years-old

Everyone over 50 should get new shingles vaccine - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on June 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You've probably seen the signs at your pharmacy about a new shingles vaccine and wondered why it's so important.

The new vaccine, called Shingrix, is recommended for more people than the original vaccine was.

The CDC recommends that everybody 50 years of age or older get it because the risk of shingles rises to 50 percent at age 50.

Shingrix has a booster, making it more effective than the earlier vaccine.

Shingles is a very painful condition caused by the chicken pox virus, so doctors say the new vaccine is worth looking at.

"Even if you don't have a history of having had chicken pox, you probably have been exposed to it at some time, and you should get vaccinated because you could be at risk for shingles," said Dr. Susan Rehm, Cleveland Clinic.

The new vaccine is given in 2 doses and there's no live virus in it, so you can't develop shingles from it.

