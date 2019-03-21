Health & Fitness

New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk

EMBED <>More Videos

A new study has uncovered a correlation between hot tea and cancer.

A new study has uncovered a correlation between hot tea and cancer.

Researchers found that tea drinkers who liked their beverage to be warmer than 140 degrees Fahrenheit and drank more than two large cups a day have a 90 percent greater risk of esophageal cancer when compared to those who drank less tea at cooler temperatures.

Previous research had already found a link between drinking hot tea and esophageal cancer, but this study published Wednesday, in the International Journal of Cancer, is the first to pinpoint a specific temperature.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more them 13,000 new cases of esophageal cancer will be diagnosed in men and nearly 4,000 new cases in women in the United States in 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessteasstudycancer
TOP STORIES
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Coatesville crash
AccuWeather: Rainy Thursday from Start to Finish
Beverage bandit smashes through Delco beer store, steals 2 beers
Lifelong Eagles fan celebrates 90th birthday by skydiving with family
Long lines for water ice, people in the parks signal the start of Spring
Family home in jeopardy after faulty construction next door
Police: Man dies after being found shot in Philadelphia basement
Show More
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
5-year-old who fell 4 stories to her death ID'd
Bible survives two fires at two different churches
Philadelphia firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency
More TOP STORIES News