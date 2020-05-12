New technology could detect COVID-19 with smartphone sensor

While there is a race to develop a vaccine and find a treatment for COVID-19, researchers are also working on new technology to help detect the virus.At the University of Utah, engineers are developing a new way to detect it using your smartphone.This started as a project about 12 months ago to help people detect Zika virus using a sensor as they traveled. Now, engineers are re-working it for COVID-19.The sensor is just about the size of a quarter. Developers say if someone coughs, breathes or sneezes into the sensor, it will detect if they are infected with COVID-19 in just about 60 seconds.Massood Tabib-Azar, the lead researcher, also hopes to be able to send results to health agencies."You'd push the button and it can send to a central location, Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) or any other authority that you would select in your options and then in real-time can update the map," Tabib-Azar said.The plan is to have a working prototype in two months and then submit it for clinical trials.