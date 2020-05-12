Health & Fitness

New coronavirus testing site opens in Hunting Park section of city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new COVID-19 testing site opened on Tuesday in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The non-profit, Greater Philadelphia Health Action, said the testing on West Hunting Park Avenue is by appointment only.

"We are starting off with 24 tests a day, and then eventually we hope to get up to more than 100 tests a day," said Dr. Monica Whitmore of GPHA.

Patients must first call to schedule a telehealth appointment for screening and assessment. After that appointment, testing will be scheduled.

"It is important for us to test as many patients as we possibly can, specifically the African American population, because the African American population has been hit really hard," Dr. Whitmore explained.

There are walk-up and drive-thru options.

"If you have insurance, by all means use your insurance, but for patients who do not have insurance, we are testing as well," Dr. Whitmore said.
Testing will be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Call (215) 271-4286 to schedule a telehealth appointment for screening and assessment.

Testing address:

GPHA Hunting Park Avenue Health Center parking lot

2017 W. Hunting Park Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19140

