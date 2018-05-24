New TPS heart device provides patients with most advanced pacing technology

Deborah Cardiac Electrophysiologist Pedram Kazemian, MD, led the team which implanted the first TPS in 80-year-old Ronald Palmer of Barnegat, New Jersey. Mr. Palmer, who has had bradycardia and permanent atrial fibrillation, received the new small, sleek pacemaker, offering him an alternative to a traditional pacemaker, which he had previously and that had been extracted due to infection of the pacemaker pocket.
The new device was implanted through a groin catheter during a relatively short procedure. Once implanted, nothing was visible from the outside of Mr. Palmer's chest.
TPS is attached to the heart via small tines and does not require cardiac wires (leads) or a surgical "pocket" under the skin, avoiding the risk of pocket or lead infection, as well as potential long-term risks associated with lead fracture. It has an estimated average 10-12-year battery life and is fully MRI safe.
Any patient requiring a single-lead pacemaker is eligible for the new device, and it is of particular benefit to older patients who have had a prior infection or difficulty with vascular access.
