Coronavirus

Coronavirus: New York City to fine social distancing violations

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the time for warnings has come and gone. People who ignore social distancing rules will be fined.

Those fines would be between $250-$500.

On the subways, they are asking people to wait for the next car if a train pulls up and is crowded. They also want riders to call 311 when they see crowded cars.

Officers will respond and they're already spot checking.

When it comes to parks and playgrounds, the city is still watching those areas.

They're taking down equipment like basketball nets and soccer goals when they find too many people using them.

The mayor said he will shut down playgrounds if needed.

"They're going to give people every chance to listen. And if anyone doesn't listen, then they deserve a fine at this point. And I don't want to fine people when so many folks are going through economic distress, but if they haven't gotten the message by now and they don't get the message when an enforcement officer's staring them in the face saying, I don't want to fine you, but if you don't change what you're doing, I'm going to have to, well, you know, that person then deserves the fine," de Blasio said.

We know of one man who was arrested in Gravesend Saturday night.

Neighbors called 311 complaining about people drinking and gambling inside a club that appeared from the outside to be shuttered.

Officers found a dozen people inside. Vasil Pando was arrested. He's facing several charges including reckless engenderment.

That was the first arrest under the Mayor's executive order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
Stopping the stress of working from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly COVID-19 cases hit 890; SEPTA announces reduced schedule
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Delaware mandates 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of state
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Stopping the stress of working from home
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mainly Dry Today
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Gritty's tips on self-quarantining, favorite meals, hygiene and how to stay connected
Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31
More TOP STORIES News