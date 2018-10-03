HEALTHCHECK

Newborns with congenital syphilis hit 20-year high

Newborns with syphilis at 20 year high. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 3, 2018.

The number of newborns with congenital syphilis has reached a 20-year high in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the number of cases more than doubled from 2013 to 2017 when the recorded cases hit 918.

Left untreated, it could lead to stillbirth, a deadly infection for the infant and other medical issues.

Congenital syphilis is passed on by the mother during pregnancy or delivery.

Syphilis can be easily and safely treated with penicillin.

