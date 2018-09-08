U.S. & WORLD

'I was robbed of my daughter': SD news anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death to raise awareness about opioid crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

KELO-TV anchor Angela Kennecke lost her 21-year-old daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose in May. This week, she returned to the air to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and call for change. (Angela Kennecke)

Danny Clemens
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota --
A South Dakota news anchor is going public with the story of her own daughter's overdose death to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Angela Kennecke, an anchor at KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, lost her daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose on May 16. At the time of her death, Emily, a 21-year-old woman, had what would be considered six times a therapeutic dose of fentanyl for a large man in her system, an autopsy report found.

Kennecke wrote on KELO's website that she suspected her daughter was attracted to drug culture and knew something was "seriously wrong." The family was planning an intervention, and Emily was supposed to be checked into a treatment program just days after her death.

Kennecke remembered her daughter as "the most amazing kid in the world" who was intellectually and artistically gifted.

"As a mom, I have a hole in my heart that will always be there. It is never going to heal. I have other children that I love. I have a husband that I love. But nothing and nobody can replace the loss of my oldest child," Kennecke wrote.

"I was robbed of my daughter. I was simply robbed," she added.

After a leave of absence, Kennecke returned to the air this week to share her story with viewers and shed light on the opioid crisis.


"My only hope in the face of such devastating loss is that Emily's story, my family's personal tragedy, can be a catalyst for change," she said. "If 72,000 people were dying a year from any other cause, we would be uniting to end the suffering of so many families, so many mothers."

Kennecke has established Emily's Hope, a fund to offset the cost of treatment for those struggling with substance abuse at the Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfentanylopioidsu.s. & worldfamilyparentingSouth Dakota
U.S. & WORLD
Homeless woman falls through ceiling of restaurant
School district bans birthday treats for students to share
Quick-thinking Texas deputies save ducklings from storm drain
Cruise ship becomes stranded off Massachusetts coast after losing power
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Stand Up to Cancer has strong Philly connection
Passengers on 2 flights from Europe arrive sick in Philly
Video shows bed bug infestation in SEPTA bus seat
Art of Aging: Meet Dorothy Johnson, aka Ms. Dot
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
New Britain Borough man charged with killing his girlfriend
Several passengers injured after tour bus crashes into guardrail
5 sickened at Kelloggs Plant in Winslow Township, New Jersey
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Show More
Officer injured after cruiser struck in Northeast Philadelphia
Man hospitalized following shooting in city's Logan section
Former Sixers, Maurice Cheeks, 12 others inducted into Hall of Fame
Family of murdered girl push for change in Pa. law
Traveling job fair hits the streets of Philadelphia
More News