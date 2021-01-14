NJ and Montgomery County expand COVID-19 vaccine rollouts 

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As of Thursday, people age 65 and up, and people with medical conditions, can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.
The news comes as the state has administered about 264,000 doses of the vaccine.
"We were seeing the desire for pods to open up to access a broader community for vaccinations," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
He added that the federal government's decision not to hold back doses of the vaccine also influenced the decision.
People age 65 and over and people with medical conditions in New Jersey had previously been classified in group 1C. They are now part of group 1B. First responders are also part of group 1B. Healthcare workers are part of group 1A.
The state's website lists eligible medical conditions for people age 16-64 under group 1B as follows:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
Sickle cell disease
Smoking
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Those wishing to make appointments can access information for New Jersey vaccination sites here.
Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is also expanding its vaccine rollout. The county has administered about 6,500 doses of the 10,000 doses it received from the federal government.
"I am so encouraged by the enthusiasm that so many people have to be vaccinated," said Dr. Val Arkoosh, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.
Those phases include frontline essential workers, people age 65 and over and people with medical conditions. Montgomery County list those medical conditions as follows:
Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Smoking
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
To pre-register for the vaccine in Macgomery County, click this link.
