New Jersey closes state parks, state forests and county parks as more than 200 new COVID-19 deaths reported

BREAKING: Today I’m signing an Executive Order waiving 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for eighth and twelfth grade students due to #COVID19.



This will ensure that no student is left behind or unduly penalized due to these extraordinary circumstances. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020

BREAKING: Today I’m signing an Executive Order to extend certain deadlines for school districts whose April elections were postponed until May 12th.



This will ensure these districts have enough time to certify their budgets and make staffing decisions. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Tuesday closing all state parks, state forests and county parks as thousands of additional coronavirus cases and hundreds of additional deaths were reported.Murphy said officials have seen "far too many instances in our parks were people are gathering and socializing in groups. We need to flatten the curve.""I do not take this action lightly. Some of my fondest memories with my own children are beautiful spring days in parks playing soccer and enjoying our family," Murphy said."But my focus, and my sole mission in life right now, is the health of every New Jersey family," he continued.Murphy announced an additional 232 deaths in the state, bringing the total number of people who died to 1,232.Another, 3,361 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing that total to 44,416.Murphy said he has extended the public health emergency in the state another 30 days.Murphy also announced the following changes pertaining to the school districts in the state:Here's a look at other developments in New Jersey:Four more New Jersey shore towns announced this week that they will close their beaches.Officials in the Cape May County towns of Avalon, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said they're closing their beaches in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.They're just the latest towns to shutter their beaches. Others include Bay Head and Mantoloking.The virus has led to more than 1,000 deaths in New Jersey, health officials said. While the outbreak has been concentrated most heavily in northern New Jersey, every county has at least one case.___Atlantic City's mayor issued an order Monday night prohibiting all hotels and motels in the city from accepting new guests.Mayor Marty Small said those currently in rooms at those facilities can remain until the end of their most recently booked stay, and will not be allowed to renew.It was not immediately clear how, or whether, the order would apply to guests placed in hotels or motels by social service agencies. The city's nine casinos have been shut for three weeks.___Fifteen residents and 11 staff members of a southern New Jersey nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus.The Cape May County Health Department confirmed the cases at the Victoria Manor facility in North Cape May. No deaths had been reported there as of Monday night. Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are being monitored and medically isolated, but not hospitalized, officials said.The virus has spread throughout the state's nursing homes, health officials have said. At least a quarter of the 375 facilities in the state have one case or more of COVID-19.___For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.