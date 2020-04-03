New Jersey coronavirus death toll rises to 646; total cases approach 30,000

We’re deeply saddened by the loss of James Brown, the principal of Grover Cleveland Middle School in Caldwell.



He leaves behind his wife, Sherry, his three children, and an entire school community who loved him dearly. He was only 48 years old. pic.twitter.com/JuDVNnVEtP — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 3, 2020

I'm signing an Executive Order directing that all flags across NJ be lowered to half-staff indefinitely in honor of those we have lost – and those we will lose – to #COVID19.



This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state. We must have a constant & visible memorial. pic.twitter.com/2LOcEr1aPz — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 3, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6071351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Phil Murphy gives an update on COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey reported another 113 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the toll to 646 people, Gov. Phil Murphy said.The state also reported 4,372 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 29,895.Murphy noted that the death toll in the state includes James Brown, the principal of Grover Cleveland Middle School in Caldwell.Murphy also signed an executive order that all flags across New Jersey be lowered to half-staff indefinitely "in honor of those we have lost - and those we will lose - to COVID-19.""This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state. We must have a constant & visible memorial," Murphy said.A surge of cases is hitting northern New Jersey, the hardest-hit part of the state so far, health officials have said.Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County is reducing access in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Starting Saturday morning the base will only allow certain groups, like active military, their dependents, and residents.The restriction could affect retirees, who use services on the base.Officials say this is a temporary measure meant to help prevent the spread of the virus.The City of Ventnor is closing its boardwalk and beaches until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.The entire length of the municipal boardwalk from Jackson Avenue to Fredericksburg Avenue and the entire length of the municipal beach (from the border of Atlantic City to the border of Margate City) are closed to any public use until further notice, city officials said.This includes any and all ramps, pavilions, steps and walkways leading to and from the beach and boardwalk as well as the entire fishing pier. All 4x4 Vehicle Beach Permits are no longer valid for use on the beach as well.Those found to be in violation of this Executive Order will be issued a summons and face fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail.A look at other developments:Residents applying for unemployment benefits last week climbed 32% higher than the week before, the state Labor Department said Thursday.There were more than 206,000 claims for the week ending March 28, up from 155,000 the previous week, the department said in a statement.The jump in claims is fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to state officials.The new claims over the past two weeks dwarf the state's previous record for jobless claims: In 2012, Superstorm Sandy led to a spike of 46,000 claims.Nearly 156,000 residents are currently collecting unemployment benefits, about 51,000 more than the week before, according to the department.___Murphy toured a 250-bed field hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus. The facility will open early next week, according to the governor.The hospital is slated to field non-coronavirus cases. It's one of four field hospitals that are supposed to open in New Jersey.There will be two 250-bed facilities in Edison, with the fourth 250-bed field hospital in Atlantic City.___Murphy, appearing on CNN late Wednesday, said he thinks rigorous social distancing and the shuttering of many businesses will continue "deep into May."The first-term Democrat on March 21 ordered the state's residents to stay home, after he earlier required the closure of casinos, gyms, theaters and restaurants and bars except for take-out or delivery.Also shuttered are the state's more than 600 school districts. It's uncertain when they could reopen.___New York-area mass transit providers will receive more than $5 billion in aid from the federal government as they confront large revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday announced $25 billion it is awarding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). It included more than $5.4 billion for the New York metropolitan area including New Jersey and Connecticut.Last month, New Jersey Transit, the nation's largest statewide public transportation system, requested $1.25 billion in aid. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth rail service as well as New York city bus and subway service, had requested $4 billion.___The public vented about proposed toll increases on the Atlantic City Expressway during live-streamed public hearings amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.The proposed hikes would pay for capital projects and would be financed by average toll increases of 57 cents at most, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the expressway. The authority is also considering automatic toll increases of at most 3% annually beginning in 2022.Callers said they couldn't afford such a significant price hike in light of current economic uncertainty. One person called the proposal a disgrace. A handful of callers said they were OK with the increase.___For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.