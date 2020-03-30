Coronavirus

New Jersey coronavirus cases soar to 16,636; death toll jumps to 198

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced 3,347 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 16,636 cases.

"These numbers never get easier to report. But I shudder to think about what these numbers would be without our social distancing measures," said Murphy.

New Jersey's death toll has risen to 198 after Murphy announced 37 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Among the latest victims is New Jersey National National Guard Captian Douglas Linn Hickock.

"I'm heartbroken by the loss of @NJNationalGuard Captain Douglas Linn Hickok to coronavirus. He was a drilling guardsman and physician's assistant, originally from Jackson. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family," Murphy said in a tweet.

Additional ventilators are currently the New Jersey's biggest need to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.

Murphy, a Democrat, said on ABC's "This Week" that he made a request for more ventilators during a call with federal officials Saturday night.

"The big headline for us right now are ventilators. We had a very specific conversation with the White House last night about ventilators. That's our No. 1 ask. It's our No. 1 need. And that's the one that we are focused most on right now," Murphy said.

This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Shirts help ballpark employees impacted by affected by coronavirus
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
In move likely aimed at Liberty, on-campus teaching halted in Va.
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. schools, businesses closed indefinitely; 'stay home' until 4/30
Philly reports more than 1,000 coronavirus cases; 9 deaths
Delaware mandates 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of state
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Non-coronavirus health emergency? Don't hesitate to get help
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
Stopping the stress of working from home
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mainly Dry Today
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Gritty's tips on self-quarantining, favorite meals, hygiene and how to stay connected
Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31
More TOP STORIES News