New Jersey coronavirus cases soar to 16,636; death toll jumps to 198

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced 3,347 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 16,636 cases."These numbers never get easier to report. But I shudder to think about what these numbers would be without our social distancing measures," said Murphy.New Jersey's death toll has risen to 198 after Murphy announced 37 new coronavirus-related deaths.Among the latest victims is New Jersey National National Guard Captian Douglas Linn Hickock."I'm heartbroken by the loss of @NJNationalGuard Captain Douglas Linn Hickok to coronavirus. He was a drilling guardsman and physician's assistant, originally from Jackson. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family," Murphy said in a tweet.Additional ventilators are currently the New Jersey's biggest need to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.Murphy, a Democrat, said on ABC's "This Week" that he made a request for more ventilators during a call with federal officials Saturday night."The big headline for us right now are ventilators. We had a very specific conversation with the White House last night about ventilators. That's our No. 1 ask. It's our No. 1 need. And that's the one that we are focused most on right now," Murphy said.