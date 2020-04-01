New Jersey reports 22,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6068594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Phil Murphy announced thousands of new coronavirus cases and dozens of additional deaths on Wednesday.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey state officials announced 3,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 new deaths on Wednesday.The total number of cases in the state climbed to more than 22,000 in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 355. New Jersey began the week with about 160 COVID-19 deaths.Meanwhile, Camden County's first COVID 19 testing site at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park opened Wednesday at noon, testing those with a doctor's referral."We're expected to process at least 60 patients per day. It's the ideal compilation by the county, and the health systems Virtua and Cooper as well," said Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young. Officials say testing will continue for two weeks on weekdays.As testing sites continue to pop up, the search continues for medical professionals to help with the surge of patients in New Jersey.More than 5,200 health care workers so far have volunteered, and state health officials say many of them will staff the field hospitals set up by the Army Corps of Engineers.Governor Murphy signed an executive order giving more flexibility to health care workers and hospitals, waiving certain scope of practice requirements and granting immunity to civil liabilities for those who help in good faith."We need you. If you're watching and you're a healthcare worker who may have retired, from out of state," said Murphy.Calls for social distancing continue. In a personal plea, the superintendent of the New Jersey State Police shared some news about his daughter who planned to be married in June."We had to call her that we are postponing her wedding last night. That was not an easy phone call. Her reaction was one that you can well imagine of heartbreak. But that's how important this is," said Col. Patrick Callahan.New Jersey's income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Murphy and legislative leaders announced Wednesday."The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses," the leaders said.Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will move any necessary legislation and supplemental appropriations to get the state through the rest of the fiscal year, the leaders said. All three men are Democrats.The change in the income tax filing deadline mirrors what the federal government announced last month. The details of the budget are unclear.Murphy had proposed a $40.9 billion spending plan that called for increased spending for schools, public pensions and New Jersey Transit, but the economic impact the virus will have on state finances looks dire given a sharp rise in unemployment claims.The state will need as much cash as possible from the federal government, Murphy said.The state got 350 new ventilators from the federal governments, bringing the statewide total of new equipment to 650, according to the governor. The state needs 2,300 ventilators from federal officials, Murphy said.Atlantic City's mayor says the NBA is considering holding some of its playoffs in the seaside resort.Mayor Marty Small said Tuesday "there is a possibility" the league could use Boardwalk Hall to host some or all of its playoff games once the season resumes."We are trying to work that out and bring the NBA here once things settle down a little bit," Small said during a Facebook live broadcast. "There is a possibility that once things are back to normal that the NBA could be playing some of its games at Boardwalk Hall."Small would not say whether he was in direct touch with league officials or if so, how far discussions have progressed.A message left with a league spokesman was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.The newspaper reported Monday that the league was considering having "a one-site, fan-less, 16-team playoff and a five-to-seven-game regular-season prelude."It also reported Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii and Louisville are under consideration for hosting the playoffs.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.