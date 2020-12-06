NJ COVID: New outdoor gathering limit goes into effect Monday; 6,046 cases reported

NJSIAA Statement - Governor's Pause of Indoor Sports pic.twitter.com/XGbGr1Wvmv — NJSIAA (@NJSIAA) November 30, 2020

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️6,046 new positive cases

➡️368,016 cumulative total cases

➡️16 new confirmed deaths

➡️15,485 total deaths



These numbers speak for themselves. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands. Avoid gatherings.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/QcPTnaJVlu — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 6, 2020

MORE NEW JERSEY COVID NEWS

Remoting learning in Washington Township, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8500292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The governor said Rep. Gaetz is not welcome in New Jersey.

Hospitalizations on the rise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7933599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As COVID Numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new outdoor gathering limit goes into effect in New Jersey on Monday starting at 6 a.m.The gathering limit drops from 150 people to 25 people."As we battle the second wave of COVID-19, we must continue to take all steps necessary to prevent needless infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from this deadly virus," said Governor Murphy. "While there is hope on the horizon in the form of several vaccines, in the interim, we are taking these steps today to protect our communities. It is our intention for indoor sports to resume in the new year, but this can only happen if our state remains committed to the fight against COVID-19."Wedding ceremonies, funerals, memorial services, and religious and political activities are not subject to the outdoor gatherings limit. All other types of gatherings, such as a high school football game or an outdoor concert, will be limited to 25 individuals.Athletes, coaches, referees and other individuals necessary for a professional or collegiate sports competition are not counted towards the 25-person limit.On Saturday, Murphy paused indoor practices and competitions for youth and adult sports.Murphy has tightened restrictions on indoor gatherings recently in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Indoor dining is restricted to 25% of a restaurant's capacity, and no indoor dining is allowed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, with exceptions for events such as religious ceremonies.Travelers from out of state are urged to quarantine for 14 days, but Murphy has said the state is relying on the honor system for compliance.The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a statement that the indoor youth sports order would affect only the start of high school ice hockey."We're hopeful that, with schedule modifications, the ice hockey season will be viable when the state's pause is lifted," the association said in an emailed statement.Action News spoke with 7th grader Peter Black who said the new restrictions are incredibly untimely as the temperatures continue to drop."Over the summer it was really hot so we couldn't train for that long, and it's getting really windy and cold out so you can't really do it now," said Black of Haddon Township.New Jersey, like much of the country, has seen spiking cases and hospitalizations.Nearly 15,000 new cases of the virus were reported in the first three days of December alone.On Sunday, New Jersey reported 6,046 new cases for a statewide total of 368,016. There were 16 new deaths for a statewide total of 15,485.Action News has learned that all schools in the Washington Township School District in Gloucester County are switching to all remote learning. This will remain in effect through January 11.The decision was made after 41 new cases in Washington Township were reported on just December 6 alone.All indoor youth and adults sports in New Jersey are now suspended because of the climbing COVID-19 caseload. The pause began at 6 a.m. Saturday and goes until Jan. 2Governor Phil Murphy is blasting the New York Young Republican Club, which held their annual event at Maritime Parc in Jersey City.New Jersey announced Wednesday it is leaving what was formerly known as the Tri-State Travel Advisory. "As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Governor Phil Murphy said.As COVID numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.A couple in Chicago is making spirits bright despite the pandemic canceling their wedding.President-elect Joe Biden is predicting a "bleak future" if Congress doesn't take speedy action on a coronavirus aid bill amid a nationwide spike in the virus that's hampering the country's economic recovery.U.K. regulators went on the offensive Friday to beat back criticism that they rushed their authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying they rigorously analyzed data on safety and effectiveness in the shortest time possible without compromising the thoroughness of their review.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.