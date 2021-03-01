Health & Fitness

Educators, other essential workers in New Jersey can get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Educators, transportation and other essential workers will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, essential workers, including educators, child care, and transportation workers, will be eligible to receive the vaccine on March 15.



This also includes public and local transportation workers, including bus, taxi, rideshare, and airport employees, along with NJ Transit workers.

Also on March 15, public safety workers, who are not sworn law enforcement or fire professionals, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors will be eligible to receive their vaccine. Migrant farm workers, members of tribal communities and individuals experiencing homelessness and those living in shelter, including domestic violence shelters, can also be inoculated beginning March 15.

Beginning March 29, frontline essential workers in the following categories will be eligible for vaccination: food production; agriculture, and food distribution; hospitality; eldercare and support; warehousing and logistics; social services support staff; and elections personnel, Murphy said.



The announcement comes as the United States is poised to get a third coronavirus vaccine -- this one made by Johnson & Johnson.
The US Food and Drug Administration has given the vaccine emergency use authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended it, and the federal government is scheduled to start distribution almost immediately.

Philadelphia health department officials say they're expected roughly 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered this week.



Johnson & Johnson says they'll soon test their single-dose shot on children, even newborns, and pregnant women.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to take whatever vaccine is available.

"The quicker you get vaccinated, the more quickly you will be protected, and you will add on to the overall protection in your county, in your country," Dr. Fauci said.
