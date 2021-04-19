New Jersey expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+ on Monday

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement earlier this month, saying that the Garden State is ahead of schedule.
""With increasing supply of vaccine from the federal government, New Jersey has been ramping up the pace of doses administered and adding points of dispensing across the state, allowing us to extend eligibility to all adults sooner than expected," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. "The Department encourages residents to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity."
RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Almost 40% of New Jersey's 4.7 million adults are now fully vaccinated.
CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can schedule a vaccine appointment in New Jersey.