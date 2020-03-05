Coronavirus

New Jersey governor confirms first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in the state.

The governor says the individual under evaluation is a man in his 30s who has been hospitalized in Bergen County since March 3.

"My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey," said Governor Murphy. "We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection."



The presumptive positive case came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health and is now being submitted to the CDC for testing.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The hospital is working closely with the Department of Health and continues to follow all infectious disease protocols.

"Any case of novel coronavirus in our state is concerning, however most New Jersey residents are at very low risk of contracting COVID-19," said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and has since spread globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these first reported cases had links to a live animal market, suggesting the outbreak started from animal-to-person spread.

Eleven people in the United States have died from the virus, including ten in Washington state and one in California.
