New Jersey gun stores reopen, COVID-19 deaths at 267

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gun sales in New Jersey resumed Tuesday after a reversal in a temporary order by the governor as the number of coronavirus deaths and positive cases continue to grow.

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy announced there have been 2,196 additional positive tests bringing the total to 18,696.

The mayor said an additional 69 deaths have been confirmed. The total number of coronavrius related deaths in New Jersey is now 267.
Those deaths include a member of the New Jersey National Guard and a 30-year-old high school baseball coach.

"I cannot be any clearer in my call: Stay at home before this hits home," Murphy said.

Firearms retailers are now allowed to operate by appointment only and during limited hours to conduct business, which under the law must be done in person.

Governor Murphy had deemed gun shops non-essential in his March 21 order and ordered them closed, drawing a legal challenge from gun-rights advocates.

The reversal comes after guidance over the weekend from the federal Department of Homeland Security.

"We are doing this in light of federal guidance published Saturday night, which includes these retailers as part of critical infrastructure. It wouldn't have been my definition, but that is the definition at the federal level," Murphy stated.

The governor also announced on Monday that 300 ventilators are coming to New Jersey from the Strategic National Stockpile.

His office has been in communication with the White House.

Murphy reported that hospitals are running toward full ventilator capacity.

"This is welcome news, and we are grateful, and I thank the administration, but to be absolutely clear- this is far, far, from what we ultimately will need. I am going to continue advocating constantly for more," Murphy said.

Meanwhile, Cape May County mayors are speaking up, by discouraging short-term shore rentals while the social distancing guidelines are in place.

They are also continuing to ask people who have second homes at the shore to stay at their primary residences.

Murphy also spoke about the additional testing sites that are available across the state including in Camden County, Middlesex County, and Camden County. For an ongoing list of COVID-19 testing sites, click here.
