New Jersey gun stores to reopen Tuesday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gun sales in New Jersey will resume on Tuesday after a reversal in a temporary order by the governor.Firearms retailers are now allowed to operate by appointment only and during limited hours to conduct business, which under the law must be done in person.Governor Phil Murphy had deemed gun shops non-essential in his March 21 order and ordered them closed, drawing a legal challenge from gun-rights advocates.The reversal comes after guidance over the weekend from the federal Department of Homeland Security."We are doing this in light of federal guidance published Saturday night, which includes these retailers as part of critical infrastructure. It wouldn't have been my definition, but that is the definition at the federal level," Murphy stated.The governor also announced on Monday that 300 ventilators are coming to New Jersey from the Strategic National Stockpile.His office has been in communication with the White House.Murphy reported that hospitals are running toward full ventilator capacity."This is welcome news, and we are grateful, and I thank the administration, but to be absolutely clear- this is far, far, from what we ultimately will need. I am going to continue advocating constantly for more," Murphy said.Meanwhile, Cape May County mayors are speaking up, by discouraging short-term shore rentals while the social distancing guidelines are in place.They are also continuing to ask people who have second homes at the shore to stay at their primary residences.The numbers keep climbing in New Jersey, as officials announced 3,347 new cases on Monday.Governor Murphy announced 37 more deaths, including a member of the New Jersey National Guard."I'm heartbroken by the loss of @NJNationalGuard Captain Douglas Linn Hickok to coronavirus. He was a drilling guardsman and physician's assistant, originally from Jackson. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family," the governor wrote on Twitter.