TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that gyms will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Sept. 1.
Masks will be required, he said.
Some fitness studios and health clubs had been operating under strict restrictions, including 1-on-1 training.
Murphy has a scheduled news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday where he is expected to release more details.
Gyms in New Jersey allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Sept. 1, masks required
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News