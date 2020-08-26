Health & Fitness

Gyms in New Jersey allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Sept. 1, masks required

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that gyms will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on Sept. 1.

Masks will be required, he said.

Some fitness studios and health clubs had been operating under strict restrictions, including 1-on-1 training.

Murphy has a scheduled news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday where he is expected to release more details.
